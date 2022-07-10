Kings player had funny trash talk for Paolo Banchero during Summer League game

Paolo Banchero is already getting rooked in the NBA … sort of.

The Orlando Magic star had a funny moment with Sacramento Kings big man Neemias Queta during Saturday’s Summer League showdown. Queta hit a clutch three-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to help force overtime.

N33MY QUETA & K33GHIM MURRAY.



we're going into OT 👑 pic.twitter.com/BDCMqODsR3 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 9, 2022

During a free-throw stoppage in the overtime period, an obviously exhausted Banchero started talking to Queta, telling him, “You wasn’t supposed to hit that three-ball.” Queta responded with some great trash talk, saying, “You don’t know me, bruh. You ain’t know it. You ain’t know.”

Here is the video, per ESPN’s “Wired” segment.

Paolo Banchero: "You wasn't supposed to hit that three-ball." Neemias Queta: "You don't know me, bruh." pic.twitter.com/gF52bPA2h3 — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2022

Banchero was right to assume that the second-year big man Queta did not have a three-ball in his bag. Queta did not attempt a single three-pointer for the Kings last season and only shot eight of them in total over three years in college at Utah State (making three of those eight). But you always have to keep your head on a swivel in the NBA and expect the unexpected.

The No. 1 overall pick Banchero did have the last laugh though. He finished with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals as Orlando pulled out the victory. Banchero also had an unreal game-saving block when the sudden death stage was reached in double overtime.

Holy #$%^&*n what a block from Banchero pic.twitter.com/ISnk5f8aLL — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 9, 2022

Regardless, this is just one of many “welcome to the NBA” moments that Banchero has already had since being drafted.