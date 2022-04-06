Klay Thompson backtracks after taking heat for comments about Warriors fans

Klay Thompson is backpedaling this week but this time not into a catch-and-shoot three.

The Golden State Warriors veteran made some controversial comments this week about the team’s fans. Thompson said that he appreciated “the real fans” who were there prior to the Warriors winning but called out newer bandwagon fans, saying that “they don’t deserve to rep the Warriors.”

Klay appreciates real Dubs fans, but calls out bandwagoners: "We can forget those folks. They don’t deserve to rep the Warriors" 😳 pic.twitter.com/dFID1ECXyH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2022

Thompson’s comments sparked some backlash within the fanbase, and he backtracked on his stance in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday.

“Bandwagon fans are a good thing,” he said. “That means you have [to] turn people over to your style of play. So sorry if I offended anybody. Was not my intention. We welcome all Warriors fans from around the globe.”

"We welcome all Warriors fans" Klay takes back yesterday's comments on bandwagon fans [via @KlayThompson /IG] pic.twitter.com/Q3728q73mi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 6, 2022

The 32-year-old Thompson has been through a 73-win season and a 23-win season in Golden State, so he has seen all the ups and downs over the years. During the Warriors’ run of five straight Finals from 2015 to 2019, they also had arguably the heaviest bandwagon in the NBA, and now many of those fans have returned with the team contending again.

Thompson was definitely speaking some truth with his original comments about bandwagoners. But that kind of sentiment coming from a pillar of the team is not exactly the best business move as the Warriors try to attract as many new fans as possible, especially having just moved from Oakland to San Francisco a couple years ago. Still though, bandwagon Warriors fans certainly attract a special kind of disdain around the league.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports