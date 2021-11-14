Klay Thompson now has clearer return timetable?

The Golden State Warriors may be zeroing in on a release date for Klay Thompson: The Return.

Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz reported on Saturday that Thompson is making steady progress and is about five to six weeks away from returning. Schultz adds that Thompson is in “great shape” and is close to playing 5-on-5.

Thompson, who has not played since June 2019, has already been creating some serious buzz about his return. But the Warriors are an NBA-best 11-1 this season and are getting strong production out of the shooting guard spot from Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, and Damion Lee. Therefore, they have the luxury of bringing Thompson along slowly.

Regardless, five to six weeks would put Thompson’s return date some time in mid-to-late December. Christmas Day would mark six weeks exactly. That means that the Warriors could have a lot more than presents to look forward to this holiday season.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports