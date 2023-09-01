Klay Thompson makes very confident statement about next season

Klay is kalling his shot.

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson was in China this week as part of a tour of Asia with ANTA, the Chinese company he has an endorsement deal with. On Friday, Thompson went viral for the extremely confident statement he made while thanking fans in China. Thompson closed out his message of gratitude for the fans by saying, “I can’t wait to come back to China next summer with the fifth ring.”

Here is the video, which was posted by the Warriors’ official account on X.

"You guys inspire me to be the best I can be." Klay showed love to his fans in China 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Wd13qff5zB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 1, 2023

Thompson and the Warriors have already won four championships in the last decade. With Golden State’s core trio of Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green all in or approaching their mid-30s, there is a sense of urgency for them to maximize the little time they have left to contend.

There is an argument though that the Warriors got worse this offseason. Key role player Donte DiVincenzo left in free agency, longtime general manager Bob Myers stepped down, and Golden State essentially got 14 years older by trading young guard Jordan Poole for an aging Chris Paul. But none of that is stopping Thompson from having extreme confidence, which we also saw with his fellow Splash Brother’s recent warning to the rest of the NBA.