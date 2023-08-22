Steph Curry sends warning to rest of NBA ahead of 2023-24 season

Losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers last season really appears to have awoken something in Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors superstar Curry appeared this week on Gilbert Arenas’ show “Gil’s Arena.” Upon being asked during the episode about the coming NBA season, Curry issued a warning for the rest of the Association.

“We’re in that season again,” said Curry. “We’re the hunter, not the hunted … This year is the run.”

You can watch Curry’s full appearance on Arenas’ show here.

That is exactly the kind of aggressive mindset that Curry and the Warriors need to approach the coming season with, despite already being four-time NBA champs. Curry is now 35 and longtime running mates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are not far behind at 33 apiece. Meanwhile, Golden State essentially swapped out 24-year-old Jordan Poole for 38-year-old Chris Paul this summer, making it very crucial that they win right now.

Green (after signing a new deal with the Warriors in July) and Curry each have three more guaranteed seasons left in Golden State. But Thompson is entering the last year of his contract, and the new NBA collective-bargaining agreement will make it ridiculously cost-prohibitive to keep a core of highly-paid players together for an extended period of time.

As a result, the Warriors are very much up against the clock. But Curry, who is still somehow at his peak physically, sounds like he is up for the task.