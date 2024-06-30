Klay Thompson’s father goes viral for social media activity ahead of free agency

Many Los Angeles Lakers want their team to sign Klay Thompson when free agency begins, and it appears the four-time NBA champion’s father is hoping for that outcome as well.

Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, played for the Lakers for four-plus seasons during the team’s famous Showtime era. The elder Thompson won back-to-back championships with L.A. in 1988 and 1989 and is now the team’s radio color commentator.

With Klay seeming all but certain to leave the Golden State Warriors, it should not come as a shock that Mychal wants his son to sign with the Lakers. What is somewhat surprising is that Mychal has been so open about that on social media.

Me too — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 30, 2024

Sounds right to ME — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 30, 2024

— Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 30, 2024

Mychal may know more about the situation than he is letting on. A report on Sunday claimed Klay is willing to give two teams a huge discount, and the Lakers are one of them.

The connections Thompson has to the Lakers are impossible to ignore. Add in the fact that L.A. is a big rival of the Warriors, and it is not hard to envision Mychal and much of Lakers Nation getting their wish.