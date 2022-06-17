Klay Thompson has funny quote about winning fourth NBA title

Klay Thompson is once again an NBA champion, and he had a hilarious way of expressing how he felt Thursday after Golden State’s 103-90 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson was interviewed by ABC’s Lisa Salters during the championship ceremony following the game.

“I’m just thankful to be here, this is crazy,” Thompson said to Salters. “I can’t even believe it. I knew it was a possibility, but to see it in real time, holy cannoli.”

Thompson was also asked how he was able to overcome injuries and other circumstances to return to the Warriors and play a role in their championship run.

“There were some dog days,” Thompson said. “There was a lot of tears shed on the bench. Steph [Curry] talked me right, even Draymond [Green], and just leaning on those guys.”

It’s not every day that the phrase “holy cannoli” gets used, but Thompson was clearly on cloud nine (or 109, as he said) after the win. “Holy cannoli” may have been the first thing that popped into his mind at the moment.

Thompson has had a difficult road back to this point. He tore his ACL during the NBA Finals in 2019. Then as he was working his way back from the knee surgery, he tore his Achilles tendon. The Warriors took extra precaution in making sure he came back only when he was fully healthy. The 32-year-old finally returned to the lineup on January 9, 2022 for the first time in over 30 months.

The five-time All-Star scored 12 points in Game 6, and had five rebounds and two assists. While he didn’t have a “Game 6 Klay” performance, the Warriors were still able to win their fourth title in eight seasons.