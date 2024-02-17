NBA insider reveals 4 potential suitors for Klay Thompson in offseason

As Klay Thompson tries to beat the washed allegations this season, it turns out that he may already have a long list of suitors for next season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” During the appearance, Charania named four possible landing spots for the five-time Golden State Warriors All-Star Thompson. Charania said that he expects both LA teams (the Lakers and the Clippers) as well as both Florida teams (the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic) to have interest in Thompson.

"He's shown still, that he can be Klay Thompson…I would expect both Florida teams, both LA teams [to show interest]…he's gonna test the marketplace." Shams Charania on Klay's future with the Warriors 🗣 (via @PatMcafeeShow)pic.twitter.com/UKzHrtzQEm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 16, 2024

Now 34 years old, Thompson looks like he has gotten his powers zapped by the Monstars this season. He is averaging 17.3 points per game but doing so on career-worst shooting numbers of 42.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from deep. Thompson also often looks stuck in concrete on defense, which you can’t really blame him for after multiple devastating lower-body injuries he suffered this last half-decade. But as the Warriors come to grips with the reality that they are no longer a title contender as currently built, the goal for them appears to be getting under the luxury tax for next season … which would require parting ways with the free-agent-to-be Thompson.

That said, Thompson may still be able to submit value as a hired gun off the bench. The Warriors moved him to the second unit for Wednesday’s game against Utah, and Thompson responded with a season-high 35 points to help lead Golden State to the 140-137 win. Based on what Thompson said after the game too, it sounds like that is a role he is willing to embrace moving forward.

When it comes to Thompson’s potential suitors in the summer, the Lakers, who currently employ Thompson’s father Mychal as a commentator, are probably the most interesting option. But the four-time NBA champion sharpshooter figures to have plenty of different options to choose from, especially if he can settle into his new role with ease and productivity.