Klay Thompson blasts reporter over retirement speculation

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson remains very willing to take on what he sees as inaccurate journalism, and he did so again on Thursday.

During his media availability, Thompson, without being prompted, took aim at speculation about possibly retiring after his current contract expires in 2024. Thompson called the claim “absurd” and said those behind such claims should be held accountable.

Klay Thompson, unprompted, addresses report(?) he has plans to retire in 2024. "I have no intention of retiring in 2024. If you write some dumb s*** like that, just be held accountable, cause that's crazy….Like, that is absurd." pic.twitter.com/TfNghod7FJ — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) October 20, 2022

“There was a report out there. I have no intention of retiring in 2024,” Thompson said. “If you write some dumb s–t like that, just be held accountable, because that’s crazy. Just because I didn’t play 5-on-5 doesn’t mean I’m going to retire. That is absurd.”

Thompson appeared to be responding to speculation from San Francisco Chronicle writer Connor Letourneau, who made an appearance on KNBR Monday and questioned whether Thompson might call it a career in two years.

“The reality is that Klay does have two more years on his deal,” Letourneau said. “I personally would not be shocked if Klay just retired from basketball at the end of that contract. I don’t think it’s going to be between this season and next season. If he does retire in the near future it would be after his contract ends.”

In fairness to Letourneau, it’s pretty clear he’s speculating here and not actually reporting anything. Regardless, it still bothered Thompson enough that he decided he wanted to say something about it anyway.

Thompson has been in a fiery mood lately as the new NBA season gets underway. At least we know he’s not thinking about retirement, though.