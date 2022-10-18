Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular.

ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.

"You know how you can get your rating better? Play better."@Ronnie2K isn’t accepting bribes from players for a higher 2K rating 😬😭

The Golden State Warriors star Thompson was not at all pleased to see Singh receiving a platform on ESPN.

“Y’all really interviewed this clown?” Thompson wrote in an Instagram comment. “I thought NBA on ESPN meant coverage of some of the best athletes in the world. Not interviewing a promoter …. Do better ESPN.”

In fairness, Thompson has a personal axe to grind with Singh and the rest of the “NBA 2K” team. Earlier in the offseason, the four-time NBA champion put “NBA 2K” on blast for giving him a supposedly disrespectful rating.

Unless they are maxed out at 99 overall (which has only happened a handful of times in the game’s history), NBA players hardly ever agree with their 2K ratings. But as the brand’s best-known ambassador, Singh bears the brunt of the backlash for the ratings decisions. Around this time last year, the wife of one top NBA star also got into a heated beef with Singh over the game.