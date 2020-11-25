Klay Thompson undergoes successful surgery for Achilles tendon tear

There is some good news on the Klay Thompson injury front.

Thompson underwent surgery on Wednesday for his torn Achilles tendon, and the operation was deemed a success.

Dr. Richard Ferkel performed the surgery in Los Angeles today and it was considered a success, per source. https://t.co/fp4kftXypk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

Thompson suffered the injury while training in Los Angeles last week. The Achilles injury will cause him to miss the entire season, which will mark the second season in a row he misses due to injury.

The Golden State Warriors signed Thompson to a huge contract last year despite his torn ACL. He has four years and around $157 million left on the deal.

Thompson, 30, is a five-time All-Star. He averaged 21.5 points per game in 2018-2019 and is a career 41.9 percent 3-point shooter.