Klay Thompson to undergo testing for leg injury suffered in workout

Klay Thompson missed all of last season as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. Now it looks like he is dealing with another leg injury.

Thompson suffered a leg injury during a workout in Southern California on Wednesday and will undergo testing in the next few days, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury is to Klay’s lower right leg. His torn ACL was in his left knee.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania says Thompson was unable to put weight on his lower leg as he left the gym.

Thompson was cleared in June to begin working out in full, a year after his injury occurred. In late September, the Warriors got fans pumped up when they showed video of Thompson returning to a full practice.

Thompson’s Golden State Warriors struggled last season and ended up with the worst record in the NBA. They did not qualify for the Orlando restart. In addition to not having Thompson, Steph Curry suffered a hand injury and missed most of the season.

Thompson has four years and around $157 million left on his contract with Golden State.