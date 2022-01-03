Klay Thompson appears to have return date set

Klay Thompson’s return to action has been imminent for weeks, and it appears we have a solid date to circle on the calendar for it.

The Golden State Warriors are optimistic that Thompson will be able to return to action on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. A final decision has not been made yet, but it is expected by Friday.

Thompson’s return will only bolster one of the hottest teams in the league. The Warriors have the best record in the league at 28-7, and that’s without Thompson taking part.

We don’t know if Thompson will face significant minutes restrictions as he returns after two-and-a-half years on the sideline. The likelihood is there will be some rust to shake off as he gets used to game action again. Plus, if his teammate is right, he might have to adjust to the league again as well.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports