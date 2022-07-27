Klutch Sports willing to take drastic step in Collin Sexton negotiations?

Klutch Sports may be busting out the Ben Simmons playbook once again.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported this week that restricted free agent guard Collin Sexton and Klutch Sports, his representation, have indicated they will not settle in negotiations with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Charania adds that discussions may continue into training camp and even possibly into the regular season.

Sexton, 23, has not drawn much outside interest this summer but currently has an offer from the Cavs that he reportedly saw as a major lowball. Given that he averaged a team-high 24.3 points per game two seasons ago and that backcourt partner Darius Garland recently got a five-year, $193 million max extension from the team, Sexton is probably correct in his assessment.

The ex-lottery pick Sexton also has the option of playing out the 2022-23 season on the $7.2 million qualifying offer and becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. But in any case, it looks like this may be another ugly situation for a Klutch client as has been the case with both Simmons and several others.