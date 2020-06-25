Knicks claim Jared Harper, waive Kadeem Allen

The New York Knicks are not part of the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando next month, but that did not stop them from making a roster move.

The team has waived Kadeem Allen and claimed Jared Harper off waivers.

Harper went undrafted after playing three years at Auburn but was signed by Phoenix. He played for the Suns’ Summer League team and was signed to a two-way contract. The 22-year-old guard played in three NBA games for the Suns and mostly was part of their G League team.

Harper averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes per game in 33 contests for the Northern Arizona Suns.