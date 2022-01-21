Knicks fined over Julius Randle not talking with media

Julius Randle has continued to avoid the media after games, and now the New York Knicks are paying the price — literally.

The Knicks were fined $25,000 by the NBA for not making Randle available to speak with the media. Players being available to talk with the media is part of their obligations.

The Knicks lost 102-91 to the Pelicans on Thursday night. Randle went 1/9 and scored just four points.

Randle has not spoken with the media in eight of the team’s last nine games, according to reporter Marc Berman.

Knicks fined $25,000 by NBA for not making Julius Randle available after the New Orleans game. This was just an accumulation of Randle's blowoffs to media and Knicks will take the hit. Hasn't spoken after 8 of the last 9 games. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 21, 2022

The last time Randle talked with the media after a game was Jan. 6 when the Knicks beat the Celtics. The Knicks have gone 3-4 in the seven games where Randle has not talked with reporters. He’s only shot over 40 percent from the field in one of those games.

Randle is having a down season compared to when he averaged 24.1 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting last season. The 27-year-old is averaging 18.8 points per game on 41.1 shooting this season.

Photo: Nov 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports