Knicks big massive update on Jalen Brunson after injury scare

New York Knicks fans held their collective breath after Jalen Brunson went down with an injury in the opening minute of Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it appears as though Brunson was able to avoid a serious injury.

Brunson needed to be helped by teammate Precious Achiuwa as he hobbled to the locker room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The Knicks guard had landed awkwardly after elevating for a shot near the free throw line over Cavs forward Isaac Okoro. The All-Star was visibly in pain after tweaking his left leg (video here).

During his postgame press conference, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau referred to his point guard’s injury as a “knee contusion” and said that X-rays were negative on any structural damage to Brunson’s knee.

It’s hardly the first time this season Brunson has had Knicks fans worried about an injury.

Brunson constantly puts his 6’1″ frame in harm’s way, whether it is through hard drives or taking charges. But his aggressive playing style is one reason why he’s become such a fan favorite for a Knicks fan base desperate for even a modicum of success on the court.

Brunson came into Sunday’s contest averaging 27.7 points and 6.7 assists per game on 47.7% shooting from the field.