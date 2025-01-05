 Skip to main content
Fans all said the same thing about Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury

January 4, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Derrick RoseKarl-Anthony TownsTom Thibodeau
Karl-Anthony Towns in a Knicks jersey looking on

Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fans could not help but see the irony in Karl-Anthony Towns getting injured Saturday during the New York Knicks’ game against the Chicago Bulls.

Towns left the contest with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. The 4-time All-Star came up gimpy after finishing a fastbreak layup through contact. He headed to the locker room shortly after (video here).

The game also happened to be played on Derrick Rose Night. Rose played four seasons as a member of the Knicks. Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks’ current head coach, also coached the Bulls during Rose’s prime years.

Several fans pointed out how eerily fitting it was for Thibs to overplay one of his stars to the point of injury during Derrick Rose Night.

The Knicks entered Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back after playing an intense interconference clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Towns had played 42 minutes against the Thunder before logging 37 minutes in the 139-126 loss to the Bulls.

Thibodeau has developed a reputation for relying too heavily on his starters to the point of wearing them down. The Knicks trailed the Bulls by as many as 17 points in the final few minutes of Saturday’s game. Thibs still kept Towns in late despite the lopsided score.

