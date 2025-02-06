Everyone said the same thing about PJ Tucker being traded again

PJ Tucker seemed excited about his reunion with the Miami Heat, but the veteran forward did not have all that much time to enjoy it.

Tucker was traded to Miami on Wednesday as part of the five-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Miami received Andrew Wiggins, Tucker and a protected first-round pick in the trade.

Tucker was previously with the Heat for the entire 2021-22 season. He apparently has fond memories of his time with the team. After news of Wednesday’s trade surfaced, Tucker shared a video on Instagram of The Undertaker famously rising from his casket.

PJ Tucker on IG pic.twitter.com/Hgz4CXL9jp — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) February 6, 2025

Considering he has not recorded a stat this season, you can understand why Tucker was excited to get a fresh start. He is just going to have to resurrect his career in Toronto Raptors now rather than Miami, assuming he is not traded again before the deadline.

On Thursday, Tucker was traded to Toronto for guard Davion Mitchell. Once that trade was announced, many fans joked about how brief Tucker’s second stint in Miami was:

PJ Tucker’s second stint in Miami You’ll be missed king 🫡😭pic.twitter.com/PXu83FFH69 — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) February 6, 2025

PJ Tucker’s tenure with the Heat in 2025 pic.twitter.com/mpK8hi6jQn — simon 🥣 (@simonsvoid) February 6, 2025

PJ Tucker’s reunion with the Heat. pic.twitter.com/63UV4ARYwH — Will Manso (@WillManso) February 6, 2025

Tucker has now been traded three times in five days, which is wild. The Los Angeles Clippers traded him to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. He was then briefly sent to Miami on Wednesday before landing in Toronto.

The 39-year-old Tucker has been a member of nine different teams since 2012.