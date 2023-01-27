Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.

Bullock played on the Knicks for two seasons from 2019 to 2021 and made 65 starts during their playoff run in 2021 (the Knicks’ only postseason berth since 2013). He led the team that year with 2.5 threes per game at a sizzling 41.1 percent success rate and provided some excellent defensive play as well.

It may be a good time to target Bullock too since he has really regressed this season. Despite getting plenty of wide-open looks playing with Luka Doncic, Bullock is averaging a scant 6.1 points per game on 37.6 percent overall and 35.3 percent from deep (some of his worst marks in years).

The 26-23 Knicks are probably confident that they can help Bullock, who thrived in New York and is familiar with coach Tom Thibodeau’s offense, recapture his form. There is another interesting role player that they are targeting at the trade deadline as well though.