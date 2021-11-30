Knicks, Rockets interested in swap of former All-Star players?

Two of Jeff Van Gundy’s old teams may find themselves linking up via trade.

Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakely reported this week that the Houston Rockets could have a potential trade partner for John Wall in the New York Knicks, who might be looking to deal Kemba Walker.

The Rockets and the Knicks are in a very similar pickle with their respective former All-Star point guards. The former continues to sit out Wall while they unsuccessfully search for a trade. As for the latter, they just pulled Walker from the rotation, signaling that he is not part of their future plans.

Matching salaries could be difficult though with two years and $91 million left on Wall’s contract but two years and just $18 million on Walker’s. But both players seem to be rather disgruntled with the status quo right now, so a general framework based around swapping headaches with one another could make some sense for the Rockets and Knicks.

