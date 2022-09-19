 Skip to main content
Knicks signing Jalen Brunson’s former college teammate

September 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jalen Brunson talks with the media

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) participates in a press conference after game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson is getting another perk as he arrives in New York.

The New York Knicks announced over the weekend that they are bringing back guard Ryan Arcidiacono. The 28-year-old made ten appearances for them last year but was a free agent this summer after his contract expired.

Arcidiacono is famous for his daredevil defense and hustle. He also has a notable link to Brunson, the Knicks’ prized offseason addition. Arcidiacono and Brunson were the starting backcourt at Villanova University during the 2015-16 season, which resulted in a national championship for the Wildcats.

Brunson left the Dallas Mavericks in July to sign a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks. In addition to Arcidiacono, there is another very familiar figure to Brunson in the Knicks organization as well.

