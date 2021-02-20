Report: Knicks’ power exec William Wesley recruiting Bradley Beal to team

The New York Knicks are sending in the big guns in their pursuit of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

ESPN radio host Michael Kay reported this week that well-known Knicks executive William Wesley is recruiting Beal to the team via backchannels.

“The Knicks have World Wide Wes on their side,” said Kay, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “And he’s been in the ear of some of Beal’s people, and he’s kind of nudging them that this might be a time to push for a trade.”

Wesley, who is the Knicks’ executive vice president, was hired in June by longtime Creative Arts Agency associate Leon Rose. He has spent much of the 21st century building power and influence through behind-the-scenes relationships with some of the NBA’s top figures. That said, not everyone was a fan of the Knicks hiring Wesley.

As for Beal, he is one of multiple backcourt targets the Knicks are pursuing. But Wesley’s involvement could mean that Beal is the clear No. 1 option on their list.