Report: Knicks interested in Bradley Beal, Victor Oladipo

On the surface, the New York Knicks have the profile of a team that should be looking to rebuild. In reality, it seems the franchise is looking for pieces to enter into contention as quickly as possible.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are monitoring Washington guard Bradley Beal and Houston guard Victor Oladipo as possible trade targets. The Knicks are interested enough in making a significant trade that Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina, two players not currently in the team’s rotation, were withheld from Derrick Rose trade talks to potentially be used as assets in a larger deal in the future.

The Knicks would bid for Beal if the Wizards guard became available in a trade. So far, Washington has refused to consider that possibility. Oladipo, a free agent at the end of the season, could be a more attainable target.

The major point is that the Knicks clearly do not view themselves as being in a rebuild. Coach Tom Thibodeau wants to contend, and the team is taking a win-now philosophy at the front office level as well.

The Knicks are only a game out of the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and further moves look likely in the coming weeks. They look like a team worth watching going forward.