Knicks willing to move major player at trade deadline?

The New York Knicks may be ready to have some fun at the trade deadline.

Ian Begley of SportsNet reported this week that the Knicks gave one rival team the impression that Julius Randle may be available for the right price.

“It’s worth noting that one team in touch with a member of the Knicks recently came away with the impression that Julius Randle would be available for the right return,” said Begley.

It is a fairly surprising turn of events for Randle, who looked like a potential franchise guy for the Knicks last season as he led them to their first playoff berth since 2013. But Randle’s numbers have dipped across the board this season, and he recently had a controversy with the team’s own fans. On top of that, there have been questions about Randle’s locker room leadership.

The 27-year-old Randle just signed a four-year, $117 million extension with the team last summer that kicks in next season. But the Knicks are only 23-26 this year and may need to find a dramatic upgrade for their roster. The local fans also appear to have a new favorite Knicks player.

Photo: Greg M. Cooper-USA Today Sports