Kobe Bryant signed book for Klay Thompson with perfect message

Kobe Bryant died on January 26, but his legacy lives on strong.

Klay Thompson shared photos on Instagram Live Friday of his copy of “The Mamba Mentality“, which is Bryant’s book. Thompson called the book his “basketball bible”. He also called it the “greatest gift” he ever received.

Rings Rings Rings Rings…” pic.twitter.com/bpzzI5D9Xb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 12, 2020

Bryant also signed the book for Thompson along with a simple four-word message: “rings, rings, rings, rings …”

Bryant was obsessed with winning and ended up collecting five championship rings during his playing career. He would stop at nothing in his quest to win. He was trying to impart that winning mentality to others across the basketball world, as well as other fields.

Thompson has won three championships as a member of the Golden State Warriors and is a five-time All-Star. He and Kobe had a good relationship; Bryant also sent Klay a great autographed jersey in 2016.

Thompson is very clearly was moved by the inspiration Bryant left him.