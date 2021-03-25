Vanessa Bryant gets ‘Mambacita’ tribute tattoo for late daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant showed off on social media the tribute tattoo she got recently for her late daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa showed a photo on Instagram Tuesday of the “Mambacita” tattoo she got for Gianna. The tattoo features I heart over the “I” and butterfly design at the end.

Vanessa’s late husband Kobe was nicknamed “Black Mamba.” Gianna, who was an emerging basketball player, was “Mambacita,” which is the version of the nickname for a little girl.

Vanessa also shared that her 18-year-old daughter Natalia received her fourth tattoo, which was a tribute to Kobe as well.

Natalia is the oldest of the four children born to Kobe and Vanessa. She is going through the college admissions process. The other daughters are both young — Bianka is four and Capri is one.

Both Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.