Vanessa Bryant has funny comment about Natalia’s LMU college acceptance

Natalia Bryant is in the process of applying to colleges, which has led her mother Vanessa to chronicle the journey on social media.

This week, Vanessa shared that Natalia received an acceptance to Loyola Marymount University. The school is located around 50 miles north of where Natalia lives in Newport Coast, Calif.

Vanessa joked on her Instagram Story that LMU was “too far.”

Natalia has also received an acceptance to the University of Oregon. Vanessa has previously shared the top schools on Natalia’s college list.

Natalia turned 18 in January, which is when she signed with a modeling agency. She is the oldest of the four daughters born to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Her younger sister, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash last year that killed all those aboard, including her father.