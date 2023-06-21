 Skip to main content
Kristaps Porzingis reportedly close to being traded to Eastern Conference contender

June 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kristaps Porzingis warming up

Apr 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards’ firesale appears set to continue, with Kristaps Porzingis potentially on the way to an Eastern Conference power.

The Wizards are in talks regarding a three-team trade that would send Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Celtics would send guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Wizards would receive Marcus Morris from the Clippers and draft compensation.

The Wizards are essentially trading most everything of value at this point. Porzingis averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season, and would provide a floor-stretching frontcourt option for Boston as they seek to break through and win a championship. He has a $36 million player option for next season which will have to be sorted out before any move is officially made.

The Clippers getting in on the deal is also interesting, particularly since they would be landing a starting-quality guard in Brogdon. They had been strongly linked to one other guard, so one has to wonder if this move would rule them out of that potential sweepstakes.

