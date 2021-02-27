Kristaps Porzingis responds to trade rumor

Kristaps Porzingis has responded to a trade rumor involving him.

A report on Monday said that the Dallas Mavericks were open to trading Porzingis.

“It came out and it is what it is,” Porzingis said on Friday via Tim MacMahon. “I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, and I shouldn’t be too worried about it. It can only distract me at the end of the day. I try to focus on being in the moment.”

Porzingis also isn’t believing denials from Mavs personnel regarding the trade rumors. But he’s not worrying about it.

“If it’s not in my hands, there’s no point in worrying or putting any extra thought in it. Control what I can control. At the end, it’s a business. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wasted no time denying the trade rumor the day after it was reported. He denied it in no uncertain terms.

The Mavs gave up a lot to acquire Porzingis and then signed him to a large contract. So far he hasn’t delivered, and a lot of that is due to continued knee injuries. Porzingis missed time this season due to surgery to repair a torn meniscus and still isn’t up to full speed.