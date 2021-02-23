Mark Cuban denies that Kristaps Porzingis is on trade block

Kristaps Porzingis is staying put in Dallas if you want to take Mark Cuban’s word for it.

The Dallas Mavericks owner Cuban denied the rumors that emerged this week suggesting that the team has gauged the trade market for Porzingis.

“It’s not accurate,” said Cuban, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. “We have not discussed him in a trade at all. Has not happened.”

The 25-year-old Porzingis has not quite looked like himself this season since returning from meniscus surgery. His surface numbers (20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game) seem strong. But Porzingis is playing extremely poorly on the defensive end and has yet to re-establish himself as a reliable No. 2 option behind Luka Doncic. Dallas is also under .500 (14-15) on the year.

The trade rumors about Porzingis did seem to be pretty believable. But if anything, the Mavs might be better off waiting until Porzingis brings his trade value back up before considering such a dramatic move.