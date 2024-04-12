 Skip to main content
Duke star Kyle Filipowski announces his NBA Draft decision

April 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Kyle Filipowski at a press conference

Mar 28, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) speaks to the media during a practice day at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Duke star Kyle Filipowski has announced his decision regarding the NBA Draft.

Filipowski announced on social media Friday that he will declare for the NBA Draft, foregoing his remaining eligibility at Duke. In the post, Filipowski thanked Duke fans, coaches, and teammates, and expressed his hope to “make you all proud.”

Filipowski’s decision is not a huge surprise. The center turned in an excellent sophomore season for the Blue Devils, averaging 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He was a consensus second-team All-American and profiles as a likely first-round pick in the June draft.

Beyond his on-court contributions, Filipowski was unwittingly at the center of one of the bigger stories of college basketball season. Fortunately for him, that is an issue he will no longer be faced with at the next level.

