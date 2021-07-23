Kyle Kuzma’s manager responds to report about friction with Dennis Schroder

Kyle Kuzma’s camp is sounding the “cap” alarm on the latest rumor involving him.

Kuzma’s manager Vin Sparacio responded this week to the recent report claiming that the Los Angeles Lakers forward had friction with teammate Dennis Schroder throughout the season. Sparacio posted a screenshot of the report, tagged the source, ESPN’s Jordan Schultz, and added a clown emoji.

The report held that there was a feud between the two players that got worse during their first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns. Kuzma and Schroder were first-year teammates with the latter having been acquired in a 2020 trade.

The two have similarly ball-dominant play styles, so some incompatibility would make sense. It might not matter much though if Schroder does not return to the Lakers next season, as seems fairly likely at this point.