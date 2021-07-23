Lakers’ Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma reportedly feuded during season

Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly had issues with each other throughout the season.

Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma feuded throughout the season, Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday. Schultz says matters between the players got worse during the Lakers’ playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

League sources say Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma feuded throughout the season, with things going further south throughout the #Lakers’ first-round series loss to Phoenix. Interesting note to consider heading into the draft and free agency. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 23, 2021

Schroder is a free agent and reportedly seeking huge money. The 27-year-old guard was the target of unfriendly rumors throughout the season. There was talk in May that he was unhappy with his role on the team. Then there was talk that he was frustrating some with the Lakers regarding his play. Even Magic Johnson, who is famously positive, was critical of Schroder.

So if Schroder and Kuzma had issues, it wouldn’t be anything knew in terms of negative rumors and reports for Schroder.

Kuzma is under contract for three years at $39 million. Much like Schroder, Kuzma reportedly had issues with his role on the Lakers. The Lakers reportedly are open to trading him.