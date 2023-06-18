Kyle Kuzma linked with potential return to former team

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma appears likely to hit the free agent market this offseason, and should attract plenty of interest. Some of that interest may come from one of his former teams.

Jake Weinbach of FanSided named a number of teams that could have interest in Kuzma as a free agent. He notably mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers as a “looming possibility.”

Kyle Kuzma is expected to decline his $13.0M player option with the Wizards and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Potential suitors for Kuzma could include the Pacers, Rockets, Spurs, Kings, and Jazz. A reunion with the Lakers is also a looming possibility. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) June 18, 2023

Kuzma has made it pretty clear that he intends to test the market, though money may not be his top priority. On paper, there is something of a fit with the Lakers, as Kuzma is a forward who can play on the perimeter and take and make threes.

Whether the Lakers can afford Kuzma is a fair question. One might also ask whether Kuzma trusts the Lakers enough to want to go back.

Kuzma should be coveted on the open market. He averaged a career-high 21.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for Washington last season.