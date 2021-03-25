Did Kyle Lowry say his goodbyes to TV camera after game?

Kyle Lowry left some thinking he was saying his goodbyes with the way he exited Wednesday’s game.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Denver Nuggets 135-111 to end their 9-game losing streak. Lowry had eight points and nine assists in 33 minutes during the game.

After the victory, some thought Lowry was saying goodbye with the way he flashed his hands to the TV cameras.

Kyle Lowry exiting tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/zKJB5cIrrY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 25, 2021

Kyle Lowry, when he saw the cameras as he walked off the floor tonight for Toronto in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/FHK6q2Mdfe — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 25, 2021

Lowry has been mentioned in connection with trade rumors ahead of the March 25 deadline. The Miami Heat have reportedly been talking with Toronto about a Lowry trade, but there is one issue. A report on Wednesday also linked a Western Conference power to him.

Lowry, 34, is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. He is set to be a free agent after the season.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0