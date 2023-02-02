 Skip to main content
Kyle Lowry having issues with the Heat?

February 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Is Kyle Lowry a potential trade candidate ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline? One analyst thinks the Miami Heat should consider a trade.

Kendrick Perkins was speaking on ESPN ahead of the network’s coverage of the Atlanta Hawks-Phoenix Suns game on Wednesday. The former big man said that Lowry and the Heat are “not seeing eye-to-eye.” He then suggested the Los Angeles Clippers as a potential landing spot for the veteran guard.

Perkins is known for speaking loosely, so it’s unclear whether he was sharing inside information regarding Lowry, or if he was making an allusion to past reports. In October, Lowry appeared to express a complaint about his role in the Heat’s offense.

The 36-year-old guard is averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season for Miami. Lowry is making $28.3 million this season and under contract to make $29.6 million next season. He is one of the bigger names involved in trade rumors, along with Mike Conley and a Raptors player.

The Heat are 29-23 this season.

Kyle Lowry Miami Heat
