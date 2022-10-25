Kyle Lowry appears to have complaint about Heat offense

The Miami Heat only have one win so far this season, and now their starting 1 is sounding off.

After Monday’s 98-90 loss to his former team, the Toronto Raptors, Heat guard Kyle Lowry appeared to voice a complaint about the Miami offense. Lowry, who has struggled offensively in the first four games, was asked by reporters how he might be able to generate more shots for himself.

“I could probably have the ball a little bit longer, keep the ball in my hands a little bit more,” said Lowry, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “That could help.”

Lowry did soften the blow a bit though by following up those remarks with a more team-oriented message.

“But I’m an unselfish player,” he went on. “So sometimes it’s called for you to kind of get off the ball and let the game come to you.”

The problem with Lowry saying that he would like the ball in his hands more often is that he has already gotten plenty of opportunities and is not doing too much with them. The 36-year-old former All-Star looks every bit his age this season with just 10.8 points and 4.5 assists per game on a Westbrook-ian 28.0 percent from the field.

Chiang notes that part of Lowry’s struggles may be the result of playing with two new starters this season (Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin, who were both reserves last year). Herro especially is a ball-dominant playmaker who currently leads Miami in both shot attempts and overall usage rate.

Though Lowry had a few nice moments last season, he has ultimately proven to be a clunky fit (in more ways than one) since arriving in South Beach. Now it seems that the rocky sledding may be getting to Lowry a little.