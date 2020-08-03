Kyle O’Quinn cannot play against Spurs after missing coronavirus test

Philadelphia 76ers center Kyle O’Quinn will not be able to play in Monday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs because of coronavirus testing, but that does not mean he tested positive.

O’Quinn is ineligible to play in the game because he missed his scheduled coronavirus test on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Players must continue to test negative for COVID-19 in order to remain with their teams.

O’Quinn was tested on Monday and will rejoin the Sixers if he tests negative. The results of his test likely will not be back in time for Monday night’s game, which is why he can’t play.

In 26 games this season, O’Quinn has averaged 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Players are still trying to adjust to an entirely new environment in Orlando, and we’ve seen issues with everything from food deliveries to players going places they shouldn’t go when given permission to leave the bubble. O’Quinn’s slip-up is one of many.