Lou Williams shares surprising reason why he likes Magic City strip club

Lou Williams has been the center of a controversy for visiting an Atlanta strip club while he was away from the NBA Bubble in Orlando on an excused absence, and he’s trying hard to make himself look as good as possible.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard received permission to leave the bubble on Friday for a personal matter. He indicated that his absence was so he could attend a funeral/pay his respects to someone who died.

While away from the team, he made a stop at Magic City strip club and has been working to spin the situation.

On Friday, when a photo of Williams at the club was posted, he tried to dismiss the notion that he was partying and instead sold Magic City as his favorite restaurant.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

He continued to push that line of thinking, retweeting an interview clip where he said Magic City was his “favorite restaurant in the world”.

He even is on record as of 2019 as saying Magic City has the best wings in Atlanta.

I respect that but magic city and blue flame got the best wings in the city https://t.co/rKtiNZXiPU — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 12, 2019

He’s even on the menu for having his own style of wings called the “Louwill lemon pepper BBQ”:

"He's got his own wings. And baby, when I tell you he's got his own wings, I mean the boy has got his own wings!" pic.twitter.com/j1UlzLRqsT — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) July 26, 2020

So maybe that’s it. Maybe Williams just likes to go to Magic City for the casual dining as he says, and he has the item named after him to prove it. Just know, Lou, that you are placing yourself in some very unfavorable company with such a claim.

Williams is facing a longer quarantine to reenter the Orlando bubble for making the Magic City visit.