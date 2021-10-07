Look: Kyrie Irving is noticeably absent from Nets ticket promo

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be planning just in case star guard Kyrie Irving will be unavailable for home games this season. That includes their ticket sales team as well.

The Nets sent out a promotional ticket e-mail this week in which Irving was noticeably absent. Instead, the e-mail featured the team’s Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden … and Bruce Brown. Take a look:

Kyrie Irving is missing from the Nets email promoting home ticket sales pic.twitter.com/Xj6QZtFIbY — The Glue Guys (@BKGlueGuys) October 7, 2021

The seven-time All-Star Irving is currently unable to practice with the team due to his COVID-19 vaccine status making him ineligible under New York City public health ordinances. Should he remain unvaccinated, Irving will also be unable to enter the Barclays Center for home games. That explains his absence from the ticket promo, as fans who buy tickets to Nets games may not be able to see Irving play.

Irving’s own teammates do not even sound too confident in his availability for the season. This ticket promo is just the latest sign of the overall uncertainty surrounding Irving’s situation right now.