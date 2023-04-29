 Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving makes interesting appearance at NBA playoff game

April 28, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kyrie Irving in his Mavericks uniform

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A few weeks after his team’s season ended with a playoff-less whimper, Kyrie Irving has resurfaced in public.

The Dallas Mavericks star Irving was in attendance at Crypto.com Arena for Friday’s Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth shared a video of Irving walking around courtside before tip-off.

The eight-time All-Star Irving might have just been there as a fan and as a friend. He is famously close with two current Lakers, LeBron James and Tristan Thompson. Those three were all teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers and won the NBA title together in 2016.

But Irving’s appearance is also interesting because he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers, at James’ behest, have pursued Irving multiple times via trade but have come up empty every time. With D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and other current Lakers ball-handlers set to hit free agency as well, the question of if the Lakers will pursue Irving this offseason has actually drawn a response from a team insider.

