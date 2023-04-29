Kyrie Irving makes interesting appearance at NBA playoff game

A few weeks after his team’s season ended with a playoff-less whimper, Kyrie Irving has resurfaced in public.

The Dallas Mavericks star Irving was in attendance at Crypto.com Arena for Friday’s Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth shared a video of Irving walking around courtside before tip-off.

Kyrie Irving just arrived at https://t.co/Z233xhXJrB arena for Grizzlies-Lakers game 6. pic.twitter.com/rB2QKeXH0v — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) April 29, 2023

The eight-time All-Star Irving might have just been there as a fan and as a friend. He is famously close with two current Lakers, LeBron James and Tristan Thompson. Those three were all teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers and won the NBA title together in 2016.

But Irving’s appearance is also interesting because he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers, at James’ behest, have pursued Irving multiple times via trade but have come up empty every time. With D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and other current Lakers ball-handlers set to hit free agency as well, the question of if the Lakers will pursue Irving this offseason has actually drawn a response from a team insider.