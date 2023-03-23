Lakers unlikely to pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency?

The Los Angeles Lakers actively pursued Kyrie Irving after the guard requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year. The Nets turned down the Lakers’ trade offer and instead dealt Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers made several other moves instead, bringing in Mo Bamba and D’Angelo Russell in trades, as well as Rui Hachimura.

The Lakers still have a shot at Irving, but that would come in free agency. However, the Lakers reportedly are unlikely to pursue Irving this summer.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote an article about the Lakers that was published on Wednesday. Buha says he was told the Lakers are unlikely to try signing Irving because that would mean giving up on all the players they just acquired.

That makes sense.

Though Irving, when he’s on the court and not being a flake, is a good player, signing him would cost the Lakers a shot at building the kind of depth they have now. They would have a top-heavy roster, which did not work out well for them last season.

The Mavs have gone 6-7 with Kyrie in the lineup and 7-10 overall since acquiring him (entering play on Wednesday).