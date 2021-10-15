Kyrie Irving’s ex-Cavs teammate comes out in support of him

Kyrie Irving is getting some love from a prominent former teammate amid the recent firestorm that he has generated.

Ex-Cleveland Cavalier JR Smith tweeted a supportive message to Irving on Thursday. “Extremely proud of you bro!” Smith wrote. He also included a GIF with the message, “If we support one another, we rise together!”

Irving and Smith were teammates on the Cavs for two seasons from 2015 to 2017. They were the starting backcourt for Cleveland’s title team in 2016.

Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated, which for now will prevent him from playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 season, has created significant division in recent weeks. The seven-time All-Star took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to address the situation for himself.

As for Smith, he has not always gotten along with Irving in the past. But he clearly believes that Irving is on the right side of the aisle here.

Photo: Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports