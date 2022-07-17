Kyrie Irving reportedly expecting 1 outcome with his situation

The Brooklyn Nets would be open to trading Kyrie Irving if the right offer came along, but there do not appear to be many teams that want the star point guard. Irving may realize that.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said on his “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast this week that Irving believes he will be back with the Nets next season.

“From my conversations with people in the league, seems pretty clear Kyrie’s accepting the fact that he is overwhelmingly likely to be back in Brooklyn,” Fischer said, via HoopsHype.com.

That outcome is what Irving wants, according to one recent report. Even though the Nets have had trade discussions centered around Irving, the seven-time All-Star has not asked out of Brooklyn. That remained the case even after Kevin Durant asked to be moved.

All eyes have been on one potential trade involving Irving, but nothing is close. It is entirely possible — if not likely — that both he and Durant could remain in Brooklyn through the start of the 2022-23 season.