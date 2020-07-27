Kyrie Irving launches fund to support WNBA players who sit out season

Kyrie Irving has launched a fund to support WNBA players who choose to sit out the season.

Irving committed $1.5 million toward the fund, which is meant to supplement the income of players who do not play during the season for any reason, be it COVID-19 concerns or social justice reasons. The top annual WNBA salary is slightly more than $200,000.

Players who are interested in the fund are asked to submit details about why they decided not to play. A medical opt-out must be related to COVID-19 concerns, and players cannot receive money if they are receiving a salary from an organization or entity other than the WNBA as well.

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving said in a statement provided to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press.

Irving has been one of the most outspoken players in basketball about social justice and his willingness to sit out games because of it.