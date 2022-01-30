 Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving had funny message for Klay Thompson after game

January 30, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson talk

Kyrie Irving had a funny message for Klay Thompson after Saturday night’s game between their teams.

Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat Irving’s Brooklyn Nets 110-106 on Saturday. The Warriors got a couple of favorable calls late that aided their win.

After the game, many of the players involved exchanged hugs and words. Video cameras captured the message Irving had for Thompson.

The Nets guard jokingly asked whether he could get a ride on Thompson’s boat.

Thompson shared many Instagram Live videos from his boat over the offseason. Thompson even has the “Sea Captain Klay” nickname now due to his boating, so Kyrie was playing into that.

Bay Area athletes are really enjoying the captain nickname these days.

