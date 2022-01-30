Kyrie Irving had funny message for Klay Thompson after game

Kyrie Irving had a funny message for Klay Thompson after Saturday night’s game between their teams.

Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat Irving’s Brooklyn Nets 110-106 on Saturday. The Warriors got a couple of favorable calls late that aided their win.

After the game, many of the players involved exchanged hugs and words. Video cameras captured the message Irving had for Thompson.

The Nets guard jokingly asked whether he could get a ride on Thompson’s boat.

“By the way, can I get a ride on your boat?” Kyrie wants to experience the waters with Captain Klay 😂pic.twitter.com/q2puL0N1CI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 30, 2022

Thompson shared many Instagram Live videos from his boat over the offseason. Thompson even has the “Sea Captain Klay” nickname now due to his boating, so Kyrie was playing into that.

Few fresher than Captain Klay pic.twitter.com/4st1w9UCqK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2022

Bay Area athletes are really enjoying the captain nickname these days.