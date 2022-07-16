Kyrie Irving hinting at big career move?

Kyrie Irving may already have his next mad science experiment in mind.

The Brooklyn Nets made waves this week by hanging out with rapper Kanye West and former Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown. Here is a photo, which was originally posted by Brown to Instagram.

Kyrie, Kanye West & Jaylen Brown 📸 pic.twitter.com/PVtA6K0bX2 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) July 16, 2022

The summit of sorts sparked speculation that Irving could be joining West’s budding sports agency, Donda Sports. Brown is already with Donda Sports, having become the first NBA player to sign with the agency in June. Brown and Irving also feuded when they were still teammates, but a new business venture might be what it takes to broker a lasting peace between the two.

For Irving, who is following Donda Sports on social media as well, his last agent hire was already a pretty interesting one. A subsequent move now to West’s agency would be fitting for the seven-time All-Star, especially since Donda Sports has some other very … colorful personalities on their roster.