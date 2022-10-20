Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons.

Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.

Irving was asked after the game about Simmons fouling out. He made sure to tell reporters that he scolded his teammate.

Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons fouling out: "As we told him in the locker room, he's a valuable piece for us and we need him out there. And fouling out is not an option. Playing aggressive is something that we want him to do, but we also want to play smart." #Nets #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 20, 2022

The Nets are the type of team that almost everyone is going to root against. Irving and Simmons are two of the most disliked players in the NBA, and Kevin Durant has plenty of detractors as well. Even fans in Brooklyn seemed disgusted with their own team before the season began.

It is unclear how receptive Simmons is going to be to Irving’s so-called “leadership,” but that is one of many storylines to watch as the Nets try to embrace their us-against-the-world mentality.