Kyrie Irving could face more punishment for skipping out on All-Star media session

A pawn at All-Star Weekend is apparently still a pawn in Kyrie Irving’s eyes.

The Brooklyn Nets star skipped out on his scheduled All-Star media session on Sunday. Marc Berman of the New York Post notes that Irving could face punishment from the NBA for the no-show. All 24 All-Stars were required to speak with the media in the late morning or the early afternoon on Sunday since they were permitted to arrived on Saturday night instead of on Friday.

The seven-time All-Star Irving has made a big stink this season about his disdain for speaking with reporters. He briefly boycotted the media outright in December, leading to a $25,000 fine from the NBA. Irving also drew a separate $50,000 fine from the league in January for violating health and safety protocols while on a midseason sabbatical from the Nets.

Those still chomping at the bit to hear what Irving has to say need not fear however. The 28-year-old remains plenty outspoken on social media.